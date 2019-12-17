Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the 2018 Junior Scientific Assistant written exam on December 16th. Candidates who had applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam for the 2018 Jr Scientific Assistant will be conducted from December 22nd to December 24th. The detailed schedule is available in this link. Candidates should check the schedule and admit card properly for details around the examination.

Here are the direct links to download the RSMSSB admit card:

Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Jr. Scientific Assistant - 2019 (Ballistic)

Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Jr. Scientific Assistant - 2019 (Document)

Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Jr. Scientific Assistant - 2019 (Physics)

Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Jr. Scientific Assistant - 2019 (Chemistry)

Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Jr. Scientific Assistant - 2019 (Toxicology)

Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Jr. Scientific Assistant - 2019 (Biology)

Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Jr. Scientific Assistant - 2019 (Serology)

How to download RSMSSB Jr Scientific Assistant admit card: