Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) has released the time table for upcoming class 12th board exams. Students can access the complete time table at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams begin from 5th March 2020 till 3rd April 2020.

The Rajasthan Board class 12 exams will be scheduled from 8:45 am to 11:45 am. Any changes in the schedule, if reported, would be announced on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Board has also released the datesheet for vocational stream students and students who will be appearing for the Varishta Upadhyaya Exam.

Here is the direct link to the RBSE 12th Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet

The important dates for Regular, Vocational Students and Varishtha Upadhyay Exams are as follows: