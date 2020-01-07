Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Main exam admit card for the IX Clerk recruitment today, January 7th, 2020. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can download the call letter at the official website, ibps.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Main examination portion of the recruitment, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 19th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk Main exam call letter.

IBPS had released the notification for the clerk recruitment on September 11th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same was October 9th, 2019. The state-wise and category-wise break down of the vacancies can be accessed at the official notification.

The preliminary exam result for the 2019 IBPS Clerk position was declared on January 1st, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 12,075 vacancies and 17 banks are participating in the process.