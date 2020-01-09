Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for all the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam for the IX Clerk recruitment on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can check their scores at the official website, ibps.in.

The institute had released the preliminary exam result for the 2019 Clerk recruitment on January 1st, 2020 and now the scores of all the candidates have been released for reference.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelim exam scores.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Main examination portion of the recruitment, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 19th, 2020. The call letter/admit card for the Main exam has been released.

IBPS had released the notification for the clerk recruitment on September 11th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same was October 9th, 2019. The state-wise and category-wise break down of the vacancies can be accessed at the official notification.

How to check IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelim exam scores: