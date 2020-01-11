Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has postponed the date for the preliminary exam for the Departmental exam under the 2019 Sub-Inspector recruitment. The exam will be conducted on January 13th, 2020.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted today, January 11th, 2020. The TNUSRB has suggested candidates to check the emails and SMS for further details. The exam for remaining candidates has not undergone any changes.

The hall ticket for the exam was released on December 30th, 2020. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The 2019 SI recruitment drive will be conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service and the application process was condcuted from March 20th to April 19th, 2019.

The open quota candidates will have go through an objective written exam for 70 marks and departmental quota candidates written exam will be for 85 marks. Open quota candidates who clear the written exam will appear for the PET and PMT stage of exam followed by Viva Voce. Departmental candidates are exempt from PET/PMT stage of the exam.