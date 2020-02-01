DU 2019 November-December UG/PG result declared at du.ac.in
The result for Semester exam for 2-year, 3-year, 4-year for various UG and PG courses have been released.
Delhi University (DU) has released the November-December 2019 examination result for various undergraduate and postgraduate examinations on January 31st, 2020. The result for 2-year, 3-year, and 4-year Semester examinations are available at the official website, du.ac.in.
The result declared are under the CBCS scheme for various PG and UG semester-based examination. The exams were conducted in the month of November and December 2019 and now the results are out.
Here is the direct link to check the DU Nov-Dec result.
Students are advised to save their Statement of Marks/Score Card for future purpose. This link will not be available later.
How to check DU Nov-December 2019 result:
- Visit the Delhi University official website.
- Click on the link to the check the result under the ‘Spotlight’ section.
- Click again on the result link.
- Click on ‘Statement of Mark’ section and enter the relevant details and submit.
- Check the result and store/print out the information for future reference.