Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the final provisional result for the recruitment of 2019 Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen position on February 4th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the PST/PET round of the recruitment can check the final result at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

Two separate list for the provisional selections have been released with the first containing the Enrollment wise details and the second have Roseter wise details.

Here are the direct links to check the TNUSRB 2019 Constable result:

FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Enrolment No. wise)

FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Roster wise)

The recruitment process will be conducted for 8,826 positions, of which 2465 vacancies are for Constable Grade II (Armed Forces), 5962 for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman. The application process started on March 8th and went on until April 8th, 2019.

The Board had announced the result for the written examination on September 27th, 2019 along with the final answer keys and cut-off marks. Then the board conducted the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency test before announcing the final result.

How to check TNUSRB 2019 Constable final result:

1. Visit the TNUSRB official website.

2. Under the relevant recruitment section, click on the result link.

3. The PDF will have all the details of the candidates who have cleared the recruitment drive.