Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the written exam marks for all the recommended candidates for the 2019 Combined Defence Service Examination (I) on February 6th, 2020. The candidates can check the CDS 2019 written exam marks at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The written exam for the CDSE (I) 2019 was conducted on February 3rd, 2019 and the result for the same was released on April 10th, 2019. A totla number of 7,953 candidates have qualified to appear for the next round. The candidates who had succeeded to clear this round of the recruitment were eligible for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview.

Here is the direct link to check the CDSE (I) 2019 marks:

UPSC CDS (I) was conducted to fill 417 seats in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

How to check the UPSC CDS 2019 marks: