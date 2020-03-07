The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for the preliminary exam for the 65th Combined Competitive examination on March 6th. The result for the preliminary exam can be accessed by all the candidates at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 6,517 candidates were declared as successful in the preliminary examination. These successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the Main examination.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC CCE prelim examination result.

Along with the result, the final answer keys for the examination were also released and can be accessed at the official website.

The exam was conducted on October 15th, 2019. This recruitment is for filling up a total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state. The preliminary examination was initially conducted in October 2019 but due to a court order, the exam was reconducted on December 12th, 2019.

How to check BPSC 65th CCE result: