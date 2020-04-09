Anna University April-May semester exams to be rescheduled
The schedule of the exam will now be announced after the lockdown for COVID-19 has been lifted.
Anna University notified today that it will be postponed all the April-May semester examinations for all its affiliated colleges due to the lockdown situation to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The new schedule will be announced after the lockdown has been lifted.
The circular said, “Anna University announces that the end-semester examinations of April-May for affiliated colleges will be held after the end of lockdown period due to the thread of COVID-19.”
Apart from that it also mentioned, “The revised timetable for the said examinations of April/May 2020 will be published afresh after the lockdown.”
With regards to COVID-19, India’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 5,865 cases. The toll in the country is now 169 and India has reported 591 new infections and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.