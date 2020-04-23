UPSC has decided to defer the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) (ACs) 2019 official notification until further notice. The notification was scheduled to be released on April 22nd and new date will be informed after the lockdown placed for COVID-19 pandemic is lifted.

UPSC has already put a hold on the notification for the 2020 Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020, and the NDA I exam has been postponed until further notice.

Moreover, UPSC had to postpone a Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests, and it has also said that it will review dates for Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main)and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations depending upon how the situation evolves.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, upsc.gov.in, for latest updates and not to trust any unauthorised sources for any information.

The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed 21,300 mark yesterday with 681 deaths reported. The total number of worldwide cases reached 2.62 million with a death toll of 1.83 lakh.