University of Hyderabad will release details of the academic calendar after the lockdown in the state of Telangana is lifted. The state of Telangana will lift the lockdown on May 7th after which the university will release the details of the exam, admission process, and start of the 2020-21 academic session, according to several reports.

The university said in its media release that since the university is a central university and has students from across the country, care will be taken about the students who have gone back to their homes during the lockdown. The resumption of academic schedule will take care of the fact that these students need to travel back from various parts of the country.

The university already has a contingency plan to give priority to research students who are working in laboratories and the graduating batch of Mater’s students. The university plans for a phased return of students and completion of semester work will also be done in staggered manner.

The university had already announced that since the internet connection is not reliable in all part of the country, they will not insist on online classes. The university is providing online support whenever possible.

UGC had released its own recommendations on Wednesday for universities and colleges where it had suggested conducting the examination in the month of July and beginning the admission and academic session in the month of August. Universities are not bound by the UGC guidelines and can modify and adapt its implementation according to their situation.