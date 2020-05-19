National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the JEE Main 2020 application process. All the candidates who have not applied for the JEE Main exam scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23 can apply at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main (second edition) is usually conducted in the month of April; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the exam was postponed. The HRD Minister Pokhriyal had announced that the JEE Main will be conducted in the month of July from 18th to 23rd.

The candidates can also make corrections if they have already applied and make changes in the exam centre if they are residing in another place due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The application process and the correction proess will close on May 31.

JEE Main examination is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to various engineering IIT, NIT, and CFTI level institutions. For seeking admissions to the IIT examinations, candidates need to qualify for the JEE Advanced exam via JEE Main.

Candidates must have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.

NTA conducts JEE Main examination twice in a year, once in January and once in April. Candidates have an option to appear for both the exams and the highest score is taken into consideration for admission purposes.

The NTA had conducted the January examination and the result of the Paper I examination was released January 18th. A total number of 9.21 lakh had registered to appear for the exam of which 8.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam. Forty-one candidates received 100 NTA scores for the exam.