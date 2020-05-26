National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window and change in centre process link for JEE Main April 2020 examination from May 25. All the candidates who would like to change the centre for the JEE Main exam can apply for the same at the official website, jemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main exam is set to be conducted from July 18 to July 23. The exam which was originally scheduled to be conducted from April 5 to April 9 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to combat it spread.

NTA in its notification for change of centre said, “This is in view of the demand from various students regarding correction in the candidate particulars and choice of Centre Cities in the Online Application Form for JEE (Main) due to the constraints being faced by the aspirants of JEE (Main) 2020 in light of COVID-19 epidemic.”

The notification also said that NTA will make all efforts to allocate the centre opted by the candidate; however, due to administrative constraints a different city may be allocated.

The last day to make corrections in the application including choice of Centre Citiesin will be available upto 31.05.2020. Candidates can click on the link to make corrections displayed prominently on the home page to make the amendments.