Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued revised timetable for the 12th board examination scheduled to be conducted in the month of June. Now the exam will be conducted from June 9th to June 16th for the 12th class board exam, reports Times of India.

A timetable for the 12th board exam was released on May 21 in which the exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 9 to June 15. However, two subjects, Economics and Crop Product & Horticulture, were left out of the schedule. These exams will now be conducted on June 16.

The information regarding the correction was issued by the PRO of MPBSE, SK Chourasiya, according to Times of India. The subjects will be conducted in two shifts on June 16.

The board has already informed that it will take proper COVID-19 precautions to make sure that students are safe during the exam. Parents have been asked to send children for exam only if they are fit and do not show any symptoms of COVID-19. The students should use mask while appearing for the exam and should follow the physical distancing protocol.

The 10th class timetable will be released soon. This year for 10th class the board has decided to conduct exams only for First Language Special - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or Urdu, and Second and Third Language (General) - Hindi as part of the remaining subjects.