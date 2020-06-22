Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to release the HSSC or 12th examination result date and time today, according to Times of India. The result is expected to be released within the next few days, adds the reports.

Once the result is declared, all the students can accessed it on the official websites, gbshse.org and gbshse.gov.in. The report states that the evaluation process for the 12th examination has been completed and the results are ready to be declared.

In 2019, the board had declared the 12th class result on April 30. The HSSC students in 2019 had managed to score a pass percentage of 84.6%. This year the result was delayed as the exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were conducted in the month of May.

How to check Goa HSSC Results 2019