Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the 10th and 12th board examination result tomorrow, June 23rd, at around 11.00 am, according to multiple sources. The result has been confirmed by the secretary of the board, VK Goel. This puts an end to almost 10 days of speculation around the result date.

Once the result is declared by the board, students can access the result on the official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Around 6.4 lakh students have appeared for the exam for these two classes in the state who are awaiting the results.

Earlier in the day we had reported that the the board is expected to release the result date soon and the results are expected to be declared this week. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but the board had to postpone a few papers due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the month of May, the state government decided to cancel the remaining examination for both the classes due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The board will release the results based on the exams already conducted.

In 2019, the board had declared the results of both 10th and 12th exam on May 10, 2019. The class 12th students had achieved a pass percentage of 78.4% and class 10th students achieved 68.2% with girls securing a better pass percentage compared to boys.