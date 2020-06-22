Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to issue an update regarding the 10th and 12th board exam soon, according to NDTV. Moreover, it is also expected to release the result this week, though no official confirmation has been issued for the same.

It was earlier reported that the dates for the results will be informed after June 20 and will be released on the specified date.

Once the result is declared, all the students who had participated in the board exam this year in the state can check it on the official websites, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

In 2019, the board had declared the results of both 10th and 12th exam on May 10, 2019. The class 12th students had achieved a pass percentage of 78.4% and class 10th students achieved 68.2% with girls securing a better pass percentage compared to boys.

The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted in the month of March. The board had to first postpone and then cancel the board examination mid-way for both the classes due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the month of March.

The evaluation process for the board exams was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread. The evaluation work was finally completed on May 25, as reported earlier.

How to access CGBSE 10th, 12th result: