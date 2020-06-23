Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release an update regarding the CTET July 2020 examination soon. The exam officially is scheduled to be conducted on July 5th; however, there are chances that the examination schedule might be changed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation around the country.

In case the CBSE chooses to go ahead with the CTET 2020 examination on July 5th, it will release the admit card soon. Generally, CTET admit cards are released at least 15 days prior to the exam.

Multiple outlets have reported that the admit card for the CTET exam will be available soon but the board itself has been silent. The official notification for the exam was released in January 2020 and the application process started from January 24 and ended on February 24, 2020.

All the major exams including schools, universities, SSC, UPSC, and other competitive exams have been rescheduled amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. CBSE had to postpone some subjects for its board exams for 12th class and cancel the 10th exams for a few subjects.

The remaining subjects for class 12th are scheduled to be conducted in July; however, there have been growing demand to scrap the exam, decision on which will be taken before Thursday.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.