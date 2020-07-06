All the students and various institutions waiting for the UGC guidelines might have to wait for a few more days for the Commission to release its guidelines on final year examination in colleges and universities. Theprint.in reports that the Kuhad Commission will be submitting its report only after a few days.

The HRD Ministry had informed in June last week that it had asked the UGC to prepare a revised guideline based on the COVID-19 situation at present. UGC had informed that Kuhad Committee has been formed to assess the situation on ground and guidelines will be issued based on the Kuhad Committee report.

Various reports are suggesting that UGC is leaning on cancellation of final year or final semester examination across the country; however, the Commission has not released any official update on this. Students are suggested to wait for an official statement.

Several universities including Lucknow University, Aligarh Muslim University, MG University (Kerala), and AKTU have postponed their scheduled exams and are waiting for the UGC guidelines before taking a call on the exams. Whereas, Delhi University and Rajasthan University are going ahead with their examination scheduled to begin soon.

Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab have announced the cancellation of exams in universities and colleges in the state.

Kuhad panel had also made a report for the Commission in the month of May after which guidelines were given to the universities to conduct the final year exam and to promote the intermediate year students based on past performance and internal assessment.

New guidelines were necessitated with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Earlier assessments had assumed that the cases will be brought under control by the month of July but the total number of cases are touching the 7 lakh figure now. CBSE and ICSE had to cancel its July exams and various entrance exams like JEE Main and NEET UG had to be postponed for September.