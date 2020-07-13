Maharashtra 10th and 12th exam results are expected to be declared within the next few days, according to reports. The HSC or 12th class result is expected to be announced first and then the SSC or 10th class result will be announced.

Earlier it was reported that the board is expected to declare the HSC result around mid-July and SSC result towards the end of July but there seems to have been some shift in the SSC result date.

It should be noted that there has been no official announement regarding the result and thus students are parents are suggested to wait for an official confirmation.

Maharashtra education board had decided to cancel the pending SSC and HSC examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. A few papers had to be postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The students will be evaluated based on the exams already conducted by the board.

The subject of Geography and Work Experience was scheduled to be conducted on March 23rd for the SSC but now it stands cancelled. The state had also announced that the exams for class 9th and 11th will also be cancelled and students will be promoted based on the marks received in the first term,

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th board exam result on June 8 in which students had managed to score a pass percentage of 77.1%. The 12th exam result in 2019 was declared on May 28 in which the pass percentage was 85.88%.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in terms of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The state has registered more than 2.5 lakh cases with a death toll crossing the 10,200 mark on Sunday. Mumbai alone has registered more than 92,900 cases followed by Thane with 61,800 plus cases and Pune with 39,100 plus cases.