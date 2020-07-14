Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said once again that there will be no change in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2020 entrance examination schedule, reports NDTV. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2020.

The chief minister said that there will be no changes in the schedule due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

CM said on Monday, “Special test centres are being opened in hotspots and containment zones so that students in those areas can take the entrance exam without going out.” He also said, “Special arrangements will be made for those students in quarantine or those coming from red zones.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the KEAM exams, which were to be held on April 20 and 21, had to be rescheduled to July 16. Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is in charge of conducting the KEAM exams.

KEAM’s paper 1 - Physics and Chemistry - will be held in the morning session and paper 2 - Mathematics - will take place in the afternoon session. In June, candidates who had applied for admission to the Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy courses for the 2020-21 year, through the official CEE website, were allowed to change their exam centres from June 20 to 27.

The CEE Kerela conducts the KEAM examiantion and the admit card for the exam was released last week on the official website.