WB 12th class result to be announced today at wbresults.nic.in: Live Updates
The result timing are not yet confirmed but is expected to be announced in the afternoon hours
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WCHSE) is expected to declare the 12th class result for the year 2020 today, July 17. The announcement regarding this was made by the CM Mamta Bannerjee on July 14.
Once the result is declared, it will be available on the official results website, wbresults.nic.in.
How to check WB 12th results:
- Visit the West Bengal results website.
- Once the result is declared, a link will get activated. Click on it.
- Enter the required details and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
9.12 am: Once the result is declared, a link to check the result will get activated on wbresults.nic.in.
9.11 am: The exact time of the result is not revealed yet but it is expected that the result will be released in the afternoon hours.
9.10 am: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WCHSE) will be declaring the 12th class result today, July 16.