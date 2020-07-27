State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officer from today, July 27. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 3850 vacancies for various circles on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The last day to fill the application form for the Circle Officer recruitment is August 16. The recruitment is being conducted for vacancies in seven circles and the candidates can apply to be posted at one circle.

The maximum number of vacancies is for Ahmedabad and Banglore circle with 750 vacancies in each region followed by Chennai and Hyderabad region with 550 vacancies each and Maharashtra/Goa circle with 549 vacancies. Bhopal circle (MP and CG) has 400 vacancies and Jaipur circle has 300 vacancies.

Interested candidates must not be above 30 years old in order to be eligible to apply with a graduation degree from any stream. The candidate must also have an experience of 2 years working as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank. Candidates must also have the knowledge of the local language of the circle.

All the applicants will be shortlisted and called for an interview before a final appointment. The bank may conduct a written examination depending on the number of applicants or other reasons.

Here is the direct link to access the SBI 2020 Circle Officer recruitment notification.

Here is the direct link to start the application process.

All the interested candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully before proceeding with the application for more details on eligibility, qualification, application and selection proess, reservation policy among other details.