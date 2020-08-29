HP D.El.Ed CET 2020 result declared at hpbose.org
The CET was conducted for admission to Two-Year Diploma Course in Elementary Education.
Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 2020 D.El.Ed CET examination result on August 28. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, hpbose.org.
HPBOSE had conducted the D.El.Ed CET exam for admissions to the 2-year Diploma Course in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed. Now that the result has been declared, the board will release the counselling details.
Here is the direct link to check the HP D.El.Ed CET 2020 reuslt.
How to check HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET result:
- Visit the HPBOSE official website.
- Click on the D.El.Ed CET exam link.
- A new page will open. Click on the D.El.Ed CET result link.
- Enter the details and submit.
- The result will be displayewd.