Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 2020 D.El.Ed CET examination result on August 28. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE had conducted the D.El.Ed CET exam for admissions to the 2-year Diploma Course in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed. Now that the result has been declared, the board will release the counselling details.

Here is the direct link to check the HP D.El.Ed CET 2020 reuslt.

How to check HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET result: