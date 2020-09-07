Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC 2019 recruitment Computer-Based Exam dates were finally revealed. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Saturday that the exams will be conducted from December 15.

The application process for various RRB recruitment under the NTPC categories was conducted from February 2020 and the exams were scheduled to begin from June 2019. Due to a large number of applicants, the Board had decided to hire a third-party vendor to help to create the process for exams which significantly delayed the exam schedule.

रेलवे में विभिन्न पदों की सभी 3 श्रेणियों के लिये भर्ती प्रक्रिया के आवेदनों की जांच पूर्ण की जा चुकी है, विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिये परीक्षाओं का आयोजन 15 दिसंबर से शुरु किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/FUqXkfjxl7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2020

The number of vacancies was more than 1.40 lakh for which the RRB has received more than 2 crore applications. The vacancies are under the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), Isolated and Ministerial Category, and Level 1 Category. The scrutiny of application also took time which delayed the exam schedule. The detailed schedule will be announced very soon.

Candidates who had applied to appear for the exam had been demanding for the Board to conduct the exam soon. Social media was flooded with applicants requesting the PMO, railways minister and the board to conduct the exams as soon as possible.

The NTPC recruitment includes positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. A total number of 35,227 vacancies will be filled through this drive.

The Ministerial and Isolated Category vacancies include 24 different kinds of positions such as Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others.

The Level 1 Paramedical recruitment is for 1,937 vacancies and includes position of Staff Nurse (1,109 positions) followed by Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III (289 positions), and Pharmacist Grade III (277 positions). The remaining vacancies are divided into 13 different positions,