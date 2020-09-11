Rajasthan PTET 2020 admit card is expected to be issued today, September 11. All the candidates who have registered to appear can download the admit card from the official website, ptetdcb2020.com and ptetdcb2020.org.

The exam after multiple postponement will be conducted on September 16. PTET 2020 exam is being conducted as an entrance exam for various B.Ed. Courses offered in the state of Rajasthan. This year the exam is conducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner.

The exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to graduates and BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the 12th class exam. The application process was conducted from January 20 to April 15, 2020.

How to download Rajasthan PTET 2020 admit card: