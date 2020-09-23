Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the next stage of the 2019 SI recruitment today, September 23. All the candidates who have cleared the written exam can check the result on the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The next stage of recruitment depends on the category of candidates. The Open Quota candidates are now eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round of the recruitment, whereas departmental candidates will have to appear for ET/CV round.

Here is the direct link to check the TNUSRB 2019 SI recruitment admit card.

Candidates must go through the admit card carefully for details regarding the date, time and venue of the next around. Details of documents that needs to be carried along with the admit card and other COVID-19 precautions will also be mentioned on the admit card.

The 2019 SI recruitment drive is being conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service. The preliminary exam was conducted in the second week of January and the result was declared on March 17.

How to download TNUSRSB 2019 SI admit card: