Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the AP PGECET 2020 hall tickets today, September 23, 2020. The candidates who have registered to appear for the AP PGECET 2020 examination can download the hall ticket from the website, sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet

The University will conduct PGECET 2019 examination from September 28 to Septembr 30, 2019. The exam will be held in two sessions each day, 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The answer keys are expected to be released on Octobber 1 and the result date will be announced in the near future.

How to download AP PGECET 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the AP PGECET 2019 website. Click on the link (direct link) to download the hall ticket. Enter the registration number and date of birth and choose the Paper and click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ button. The hall ticket will be displayed which can be printed out.

Andhra University is conducting the PGECET 2019 exam on behalf of AP SCHE for admissions to ME, M.Tech, and M.Pharmacy courses offered by universities and colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The notification was released and application process started on March 2nd and went on until March 30th, 2019. Candidates can access the syllabus for various subjects in this link.