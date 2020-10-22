Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the 2020 12th class supplementary examination result on October 21. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

The supplementary exam is conducted for students who had failed in one or two subjects in the board exam. The supplementary exam was conducted in the month of September and now the results are out.

Here is the direct link to check the MPBSE 12th supplementary result.

The board had declared the 12th class result for the 2020 board exam on July 27. The students had scored a pass percentage of 68,81% this year. Girls had once again performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girls was 73.4%, whereas boys managed to get 64.66%.

How to access the 2020 MPBSE 12th class result: