Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the supplementary examination timetable for the 10th and 12th class for the year 2020. All the students who are scheduled to appear for the exam can check the timetable on the official website, cgbsee.nic.in.

The supplementary exam will be conducted from November 28 to December 15. The 10th class exam will be conducted from November 28 to December 9. The 12th class exam for general and vocational students will be conducted from November 28 to December 15.

Here is the direct link to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th supplementary timetable.

The supplementary exam is for students who have failed in one or two subjects in the main board exam. The board had declared the 10th and 12th board exam results for the year 2020 on June 23.

The 10th class students secured a pass percentage of 73.62% which is an improvement of more than 5 percentage points compared to 2019. The 12th students secured 78.59% which is a minor improvement compared to 2019 when it was 78.4%.

The board exams this year were scheduled to be conducted in March a few papers were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The state government later decided to cancel the remaining examinations for both the classes and to evaluate students based on the exams already conducted.