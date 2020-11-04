Delhi University School for Open Learning or DU SOL has declared the results for BA and BCom examinations today. November 4. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, sol.du.ac.in.

The result of the following examinations are available now on the official website for students to check. The students can click on the relevant exam and get information on their result on a PDF document

BA English Honours CBCS Part I Semester II

BA Political Science Honours CBCS Part I Semester II

BA Programme CBCS Part I Semester II

BCom CBCS Part I Semester II

BCom Honours CBCS Part I Semester II

Here is the direct link to check the DU SOL 2020 results.

DU SOL examinations were conducted in the month of September instead of the usual May and June due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

How to check the DU SOL 2020 result: