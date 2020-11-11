Odisha NEET UG 2020 counselling process has begun and students seeking admission to medical and dental colleges in the state can register at Odisha Joint Entrance Examination’s (OJEE) official website, www.ojee.nic.in. The registration process will close on November 18 and the merit list will be released on November 21. Admissions to 85 per cent of total seats in government medical and dental colleges as well as for private colleges will be done through this counselling process.

Interested candidates will have to register themselves on the OJEE New Candidate Registration page. After registration, candidates will have to fill online forms, make online payment of the registration fee of Rs 1,000 and upload required documents for online verification.

Colleges will be allotted based on the state merit list as well as the choice of subject and college locked by the candidate. If a candidate is allotted a seat in any round of counselling as per his/her first choice and takes admission for that seat, then he/she cannot participate in subsequent rounds of counseling, as per rules.

Candidates can fill their OJEE 2020 online preference form on November 23-24. The allotment letter for the first round will be released on November 26 while the candidates will be allowed to accept seats till November 30. Further, candidates, who after taking admission in the first round, have exercised the option of freeze or float, are not required to do any additional choice filling for the second round.

As per the schedule, the vacant seat display will be released on December 3 and the entire process will begin again. The registration for second counselling will be open from December 4 to 5. In case of seats still left vacant, spot counselling will be held on December 15.

Moreover, in a November 11 notice, OJEE has said that Odisha native candidates of the Ex-Servicemen category qualified in NEET-UG 2020 who wish to take part in OJEE counselling for MBBS/BDS can contact Rajya Sainik Board for validation of their candidature during November 12-13. OJEE will display the list of candidates on the website by November 15.