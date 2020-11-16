SSC 2020 Delhi Police Constable exam admit card released for Central and Madhya Pradesh region
The remaining regions will release the admit card for the Delhi Police Constable recruitment process soon.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the admit card for the 2020 Delhi Police Constable (Executive) recruitment on its regional websites.
The admit card for the Central Region and Madhya Pradesh regions are available now and remaining regions will release the admit card soon. The link to regional websites can be accessed on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies of which 1944 vacancies of Constable are for females and the remaining are for males. The computer-based examination for the recruitment will be conducted from November 27 to December 14.
Candidates can access the admit card for the SSC Delhi Police Constable exam on the regional website, links for which are below:
A few regions have activated the link for candidates to check their application status for the recruitment drive. The information on the application status can also be accessed by clicking on the regional website link.
How to download SSC Delhi Police Constable exam admit card:
- Visit the SSC relevant regional website.
- Once the admit card is release, a link will get activated on the website. Click on it.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The admit card can be accessed which needs to be printed out.