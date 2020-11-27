Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the screening results for the recruitment of 2019 Veterinary Officer at the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Besides this, the commission has also released the provisional list of candidates eligible for the post of 2018 School Lecturer under various categories in the Main and Reserved categories on the same website.

The shortlisted candidates for the post of Veterinary Officer must send an application form along with the required documents for the interview round by December 8.

For the position of School Lecturer for various categories, candidates who have been shortlisted for the post of School Lecturer are suggested to carefully check all the instructions for the interview round.

Here is the direct link to access various RPSC results declared on November 26:

Screening Result for Veterinary Officer - 2019

Result and Cut off marks (Main List) for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Punjabi)

Result and Cut off marks (Reserve List) for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Punjabi)

Result and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (General Grammar)

Result and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Grammar)

Result and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Literature)

Result and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (English)

Result and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (Hindi)

Result and cut-off Marks for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 (History)

The notification for the Veterinary Officer recruitment drive was released in October 2019 for as many as 900 vacancies and the application process was conducted October 25 to November 24. Candidates can access the RPSC Veterinary notification in this direct link.