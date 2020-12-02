Army Public School (APS) is likely to declare the result of the Online Screening Test (OST) conducted for recruitment to the post of TGT, PRTs and PGT on December 2 on its official website, aps-csb.in.

APS held the exams for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT), and Postgraduate Teachers (PGT) on November 21 and November 22.

Candidates should note that the results will be available on the website for 30 days after the declaration of results. Once the results are removed from the portal, individual scorecards/results can be obtained on a special request and on payment of a specific administrative charge.

The scorecards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate. The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up a teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within three years of the issue of the scorecard.

AWES OST exams

There are 137 Army Public Schools located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES).

HQ AWES conducts the screening examination on behalf of the Boards of Administration at Regional Command Headquarters. Selection and appointment is done by the Board of Administration/School Administration and Management Committee.

According to APS, the exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. In the last two years, the number of total vacancies in different categories was 2,315 and 2,169 respectively.