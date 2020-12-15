The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released ICSI CS 2021 exam details on its official website icsi.edu. The ICSI CS (Company Secretary) 2021 Foundation Programme, Executive, and Professional examination will be held from June 1 to June 10.

As per the official notification, the CS Foundation exams will be held on June 5 and 6 next year. The exam will be held in four batches, respectively. The institute will hold the first exam at 9.30 am and wrap up the last exam by 6.30 pm.

The CS Executive June 2021 and CS June 2021 Professional exams will be held from June 1 to June 10, from 9 am to 12 noon.

“The institute reserves June 11, June 12, June 13 and June 14, 2021 to meet any exigency,” the notification read.

This year, ICSI had postponed the Company Secretaries June, 2020 session examination thrice due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ICSI CS (Company Secretary) 2020 foundation programme, executive, and professional examination is slated to be held from December 21 to 30.

Here is the direct link to download ICSI December 2020 exam admit card

“Accordingly, with a view to protect the interest of all the stakeholders and in particular students/candidates and their well-being, the ICSI has decided to merge the June, 2020 session ICSI Examinations with the December, 2020 examinations,” an official notification read earlier.

“Examination form already submitted by the students/candidates for the ICSI Examinations, June 2020 session will hold good for ICSI Examinations to be held in December, 2020. Such students/candidates should not apply again. However, such students/candidates may apply online for change of Examination Centre, Module and/or Medium without payment of fee from 26th July, 2020 till 20th November, 2020 for appearing in ISCI Examinations to be held in December, 2020,” the notification added.

All examination centres have been established outside the containment zones.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for Covid safety measures during the exam