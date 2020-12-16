The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday released the provisional result for the mop-up round of Medical/Dental NEET UG Counselling 2020. Candidates can check the result on the official website, mcc.nic.in, using their roll no, date of birth and security pin.

The final result for MCC NEET-UG 2020 counselling mop-up round will be displayed on December 17. Thereafter, candidates will be required to report to the allotted college and seek admission from December 18 to 26.

Any discrepancy in the provisional result may be informed to MCC through email on mccresultquery@gmail.com till 10.00 AM of December 17, after which the result will be treated as final, the Committee said in its notice.

Here is the direct link to MCC NEET-UG (Mop-Up) Provisional Seat Allotment Result.

“Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of Reporting to the allotted college,” MCC said.

The Committee also informed that the result for JIPMER Internal seats has not been declared in compliance to a Madras High Court order wherein the court has directed that “the counselling with regard to Jipmer Internal shall go on but the final counselling result should await the orders of the Court.” Therefore, the result for JIPMER Internal is subject to the outcome of the said Writ Petition(s) filed before the Madras High Court, MCC stated.

This year the counselling is being done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The round one allotment result was declared on November 6 and the reporting based on the allotment was open until November 14.

The second round allotment final result was declared on November 30. The mop-up round is to fill seats which remained unfilled in the first two rounds.

Here is the direct link to MCC NEET-UG 2020 Counselling schedule

Seats that are left after the mop-up round will be transferred to deemed/central universities/ESIC/AIIMS & JIMPER for Stray Vacancy Round from December 27 to 31.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities, (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.