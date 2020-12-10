Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday will begin the NEET-UG 2020 mop-up round on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration process will continue till 3 pm on December 14.

The mop-up round is to fill seats which remained unfilled in the first two rounds.

Following the registration process, all candidates will be allowed to pay and fill their choice of seats from tomorrow (December 11) to December 14. The seat allotment results will be declared on December 17.

Candidates will require to report to the college and seek admission from December 18 to 26.

This year the counselling is being done in three rounds and will go on until December 26. The round one allotment result was declared on November 6 and the reporting based on the allotment was open until November 14.

The second round allotment final result was declared on November 30.

Here is the direct link to MCC NEET-UG 2020 Counselling schedule

Seats that are left after the mop-up round will be transferred to deemed/central universities/ESIC/AIIMS & JIMPER for Stray Vacancy Round from December 27 to 31.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.