West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) Clerkship Part II supplementary examination 2019 will be held on December 26. Candidates can download the admit card from December 19 (tomorrow) from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

In an official notification released on Friday, the commission said that the exam will be held from 11 am to 12 noon.

“Candidates with Roll Numbers (check) may download their admit cards for the aforesaid examination from the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in from the 19th December, 2020,” the notification read.

Here is the direct link to WBPSC 2019 Clerk Part II Supplementary exam notification

The clerkship recruitment Part I exam was conducted in the month of May 2019 and the result was declared on July 24, 2019. A total number of 66,492 candidates were declared as successful in the Part I exam.

The Clerkship Part II examination was held on December 6.