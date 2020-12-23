Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the 2019 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) recruitment final results on its official website, opsc.gov.in. The results for both civil and mechanical engineers for Water Resources Department were declared on Tuesday.

The hiring process was conducted to fill a total of 386 vacancies, of which 353 were for civil engineers and the remaining 33 for mechanical engineers.

The application process for the OPSC’s 2019 AEE recruitment was held from June 7 to July 6, 2019.

The recruitment process involved two stages. Candidates were required to clear a written objective-type paper and a viva voce stage of the recruitment before final selection. A weightage of 90% was given for the written exam and 10% for the viva. The written exam consisted of two papers, each of 180 marks, and viva round was of 40 marks.

How to check OPSC 2019 Engineer Recruitment