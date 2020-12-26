Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) has released the results of the personal interviews conducted on November 27 and 28. All candidates who appeared for the interview can check their results on the UP NHM official website, upnrhm.gov.in or Strategic Alliance Management Services website, sams.co.in.

Candidates will require their application id and date of birth to have access to the results.

The interview round was held in Lucknow.

Here is the direct link to check UP NHM 2020 recruitment personal interview results

Meanwhile, today is the last date to make corrections in the application forms for recruitment to 2,700+ and 1,400+ vacancies. Candidates will require to enter their application id and date of birth to make the changes.

For recruitment to 2,700+ contractual vacancies

“If you have any query / comment regarding the status of your application for 2700+ vacancies under NHM, UP, then you December 26, 2020, 4:00 PM up to or before correction can be requested,” an official notification read.

“The Screening Committee will respond to your questions / comments / requests at the earliest. Depending on the decision of the screening committee on your questions / comments, your screening result may change status,” it added.

Here is the direct link to UP NHM 2020 2700+ vacancies recruitment application changes/queries window

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 53 positions and the majority of vacancies are for nursing and laboratory technician positions. There are 810 vacancies for Laboratory Technicians, 1084 Staff Nurse positions, 108 for Staff Nurse-KMC, RBSK position for 347 positions among others.

The application process was held in the month of January.

For recruitment to 1,400+ contractual vacancies

UP NHM is also conducting the recruitment process to hire 1400+ contractual vacancies like block account manager, nutritionist, dental surgeon, psychiatrist, psychologist and more for state, divisional, district and block level.

“If you have any query / comment regarding the status of your application for 1400+ vacancies under NHM, UP, then you December 26, 2020, 4:00 PM Up to or before correction can be requested,” an official notification read.

The online submission of application was held in October, 2019.

Here is the direct link to UP NHM 2020 1,400+ vacancies recruitment application changes/queries window

Here is the direct link to access the UP NHM 2020 recruitment notification.