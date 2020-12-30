University Grants Commission (UGC) will conclude the registration process for admission in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes for September-October academic session for the year 2020-21 on Thursday.

Earlier, the deadline was November 30 but got extended to December 31 later.

In a notification on its official website ugc.ac.in earlier, authorities said that in view of the extension, Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) will upload the admission dates on UGC DEB web portal by January 15.

“It is informed that the last date for admission in ODL and online programmes for September-October academic session 2020-21 has been extended from November 30, 2020, to December 31, 2020,” the official notification read.

“HEls shall ensure compliance to UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, UGC Notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and other relevant regulations/notifications of UGC/Regulatory Authorities (as applicable) for all the programmes to be offered in ODL and Online mode,” it added.