Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) or MP Vyapam has released the 2020 Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) or Jail Warden examination answer key today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam was held from December 11 to 24. The Board has not yet revealed the date of the result but candidates can keep a track of the schedule on the website.

Candidates can raise objections to the tentative answer key by following the set of instructions on the downloaded answer key.

Steps to download MP PEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam answer key:

Visit MP Vyapam official website, peb.mp.gov.in Click on the link that reads ‘Online Question Objection - Jail Department - Prahari Recruitment Test - 2020’ Enter roll no, date of birth, exam date and shift and the security pin and submit Download the answer key and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to download the MP PEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam answer key.

The exam is being conducted for 282 Jail Prahari or warden vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released on July 27 and the application process went on until August 10, 2020. The result date is not yet known and will be revealed in the near future.