Tomorrow, January 11, is the last day to apply for vacancies at the State Bank of India. SBI has announced recruitment to multiple vacancies and eligible candidates can apply online at the bank’s official website sbi.co.in. As many as 436 vacancies are available in total.

Prior to applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. They must also remember that the registration process is complete only when the fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fees.

SBI recruitment 2020 vacancies Posts Vacancies Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) 28 Specialist Cadre Officers (Network Specialist) 32 Specialist Cadre Officers (Security Analyst) 100 Specialist Cadre Officers 236 Specialist Cadre Officers (Manager - Credit Procedures) 2 Specialist Cadre Officers (Marketing) 38

Separately, SBI has extended the last for registration for 16 vacancies of Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer - Fire). Candidates can apply by January 27 and print their application form by February 15, as per the revised schedule.

Selection process

While recruitment to some posts will hold a direct interview after shortlisting of candidates on the basis of their applications, the remaining will comprise of online tests which will be tentatively held in the first week of February.

The call letter/advice, where required, will be sent by e-mail or will be uploaded on the bank’s websites.

Candidates are advised to check SBI website regularly for details and updates (including the list of shortlisted/ qualified candidates).

