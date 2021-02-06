The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel has released the IBPS Clerk main exam 2020 admit card/call letter. All candidates who successfully cleared the IBPS preliminary exam for Clerk recruitment can access and download their Mains exam admit cards from the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk main exam 2020 will be held on February 28 and candidates can download their call letter till the day of exam. The preliminary exam was conducted on December 5, 12 and 13 and the result was declared on December 31.

Marks obtained only in the Main exam will be considered for the final merit list. The total number of vacancies this year is 1,444 for 11 participating banks.

The admit card contains the date, time and venue address of the examination. Candidates are required to bring the admit card with a recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it, a valid photo ID proof like Aadhar/PAN card and a photocopy of the same to the exam venue.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS Clerk main exam 2020 admit card.

Here is the IBPS information handout for Clerk Main Exam.

How to download IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 admit card:

Visit the IBPS official website Click on the link ‘Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks-X’ scrolling on the homepage Click on the link for the admit card Enter Registration No/Roll No and date of birth to login Download admit card and take a printout.

Cut-off Score (Online Main exam)

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the IBPS Clerk Main Exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. Depending on the number of the State/ UT wise vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be considered for provisional allotment. Prior to the completion of the provisional allotment process, scores obtained in the main exam will not be shared with the candidates.

Provisional allotment

The total marks allotted for IBPS Clerk Main Exam are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for provisional allotment. A candidate should qualify in the Main exam and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on authorised IBPS website.

On completion of the Main exam, depending on the state/UT wise vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2021-22 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations, based on merit-cum-preference, according to IBPS notice.