The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for online preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores at ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam Score will be available for candidates on the website till February 4, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check IBPS PO preliminary exam 2020 score.

Steps to check IBPS PO Prelim 2020 scores:

Visit IBPS official website at ibps.in. Click on ‘View your scores of online preliminary examination for CRP PO/MT-X.’ Key in your log in credentials and submit. Download and take a print of your scorecard for future reference.

Earlier, IBPS released IBPS PO Prelims 2020 result at ibps.in.

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the cutoff marks for General is 58.75, EWS is 57.75, SC is 51.00, ST is 43.50, OBC is 58.50, hearing impaired (HI) is 19.75, orthopedically challenged (OC) is 46.00, visually impaired (VI) is 54.25 and intellectual disability (ID) is 21.75.