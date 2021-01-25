Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MAHA-Metro) has announced the extension of the registration date for the recruitment of Supervisory and Non-Supervisory posts for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) department of the Pune Metro Rail Project on its official website. Candidates willing to apply for the post can check the details at mahametro.org.

The registration process will continue till January 31, 2021, for a total of 139 posts, of which, 86 vacancies are for Supervisory and 53 for Non-Supervisory posts. Earlier, the last date to apply for the post was January 21, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

“To apply, candidates are required to register as New User with details requested in the form. On successful registration, a login Id and password will be shared with the candidate via email and SMS. The candidates are advised to fill the application form completely without errors as no correction shall be allowed after successful payment. Before filling the application form, the candidate must keep the required documents ready. Applicants must keep a copy of the computer-generated acknowledgment slip after successful payment and keep it safe for future reference,” read the notification.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, UR, OBC & EWS (including Ex-servicemen) candidates are required to pay a Non-refundable fee of Rs 400 (excluding bank charges plus service tax) and SC/ST, women candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 150 (for processing fee only, excluding of bank charges plus service tax) for each post.

The minimum age limit for the post of Supervisory is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years. To apply for the Non-Supervisory post, the candidate must not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 25 years.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.