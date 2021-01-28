The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the results of Phase I of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the online examination can check the result at sebi.gov.in.

The Phase I examination was held on January 17, 2021,

The Phase II exam is scheduled to be held on February 27. The instructions to download admit card for SEBI Grade A Officer 2020 Phase 2 shall be sent to the candidates soon.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 138 vacancies for Grade A (Assistant Manager) -General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

The selection of the candidates consists of a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), and Phase III (Interview). Candidates who achieved a 40% cutoff mark on the Phase I exam are selected as final candidates for Phase II.

The notification was released on March 7 but the exam which was scheduled to be conducted in April 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

