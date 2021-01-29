The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for December 2020 Term End Examination (TEE) on its official website ignou.ac.in. Students set to appear for the exams can download their admit cards by logging in using the enrollment number and date of birth.

IGNOU December 2020 TEE admit card has been released only for those candidates who had successfully completed the registration process including payment of the examination fee.

The TEE exams will be held from February 8-13 in both morning (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM) and evening (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) sessions.

Here is the direct link to IGNOU December 2020 TEE date sheet.

Here is the direct link to download IGNOU TEE 2020 admit card.

Steps to download IGNOU December 2020 TEE admit card:

Visit IGNOU website ignou.ac.in Click on the ‘Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination’ on the homepage Entre Enrollment Number and select program The TEE admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

The IGNOU December 2020 TEE admit card carries information such as candidate’s name, enrollment number, control number, exam centre code, exam centre address, course code, exam date, sessions, session timings/duration, remarks and exam day guidelines.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration for January session till January 31. The students can register for the session online at ‘Samarth’ platform initiated by the government to conduct online courses for various universities.